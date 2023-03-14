U.S. flies two military reconnaissance aircraft around Korea: tracker

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has flown a couple of high-profile military reconnaissance planes around the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, as North Korea lobbed two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea, an aviation tracker showed.

The RC-135S Cobra Ball, tasked mainly with gathering measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT), was deployed to the sky over the waters at around 7-8 a.m. and another spy aircraft, the RC-135U Combat Sent, conducted a mission over the Yellow Sea. The RC-135U operates largely to collect strategic electronic and technical intelligence.

The U.S. and South Korea started their combined military drills the previous day. In apparent protest, the North fired what it claimed to be two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine Sunday and launched two SRBMs on Tuesday.

