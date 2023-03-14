Chung Myung-whun named conductor emeritus of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun became La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra's conductor emeritus, the orchestra has said.

The Italian orchestra gave Chung "the title of Emeritus Director," it said on its Facebook page, in order to "seal the friendship that has been linked to Maestro Chung Myung-whun for almost thirty-five years."

The title is given to a former conductor whose dedication and works are deemed crucial in helping the orchestra's development. Chung is the first to receive the honorary title, local media reported.

"Maestro Chung's return on the podium is always a beautiful opportunity to make music together with surprising results" Damiano Cottalasso, vice president of the Philharmonic, said according to the social media page.

"It's not just an artistic partnership that binds us to Master Chung for many years, it's above all personal and humane," he said.

Since 1989, Chung has performed with the orchestra 120 times.

In June last year, he was given the title of Grand Officer of the Italian government for his dedication to promoting the country's national prestige abroad.



