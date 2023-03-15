Go to Contents
07:09 March 15, 2023

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- 69-hour workweek plan ordered to be 'supplemented' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fed's interest rate dilemma grows after 6 pct increase in consumer price index (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fear of additional collapse of U.S. banks; 607 tln won evaporates in 2 days (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says 'listen to opinions of MZ generation,' orders 69-hour workweek plan to be fixed (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Kishida to discuss follow-up steps to forced labor issue, removal of export restrictions (Segye Times)
-- Amid financial uncertainty, at least U.S. prices allow pause for breath (Chosun Ilbo)
-- SVB collapse fear spreads; KOSPI marks biggest fall this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon orders review of workweek reform plan (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon instructs gov't to listen to opinions of 'MZ generation' over 69-hour workweek plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'New crisis' in global finance as bankruptcies occur without mismanagement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No bank run prompted by SVB, but Asian stocks scream (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Flight to safety hits stocks following U.S. bank failures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul sees Yoon's Tokyo visit as 'milestone' in improving relations (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's Japan visit to be 'turning point' in restoring bilateral ties (Korea Times)
(END)

