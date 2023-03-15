(2nd LD) Two killed in helicopter crash in Yeongwol

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info in para 3)

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A civilian helicopter crashed in the small eastern town of Yeongwol on Wednesday, leaving both passengers on board dead, according to local fire authorities and police.

The aircraft carrying two passengers crashed into the town located 138 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 7:46 a.m., according to the Gangwon Fire Headquarters.

The two victims -- a 65-year-old pilot and a 51-year-old freight company official -- were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police suspect the aircraft -- which was transporting electric wires for the construction of a transmission tower -- may have come into contact with a transmission line, causing the accident.

However, no secondary damage has been reported.

The incident is currently under investigation.



view larger image This image, provided by the Gangwon Fire Headquarters on March 15, 2023, shows the wreckage of a civilian helicopter after it crashed in Yeongwol at around 7:46 a.m. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

