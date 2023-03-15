Kia unveils design of EV9 SUV ahead of launch in H1

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, unveiled the design of the all-electric EV9 SUV on Wednesday ahead of its domestic launch during the first half of this year.

The EV9 SUV has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which embodies its shifting focus toward electrification, the company said in a statement.

The EV9 comes with a sleek and bold exterior design and its flat-floor EV architecture offers an interior space with third-row seating and enhanced comfort, it said.

The EV9 is built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP, with its product details set to be released later this month.

The EV9 is Kia's second model equipped with the E-GMP platform after the EV6 launched in 2021.

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 based on its own EV platform and plans to add the Genesis GV70 all-electric model to its EV lineup.



view larger image This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the EV9 SUV, which will be released in the first half of this year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

