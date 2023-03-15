Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on eased U.S. banking, inflation woes

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Wednesday morning as concerns eased over the collapse of U.S. banks, which jolted the global financial market this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 43.63 points, or 1.86 percent, to 2,392.6 points as of 11:20 a.m.

On Tuesday, the key stock index closed down nearly 3 percent, the biggest daily loss this year, amid lingering uncertainties about the fallout from the collapse of two U.S. banks.

U.S. stocks rebounded from their trough Tuesday (local time) as banking shares rallied.

Also, U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February in line with market forecasts, which provided support to the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its key rate by a quarter percentage point.

The Fed's rate-setting meeting is scheduled for next week.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.86 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.25 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor grew 2.05 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia jumped 4.72 percent after unveiling the design of its new all-electric SUV.

Chemical giant LG Chem gained 1.7 percent, and battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution increased 3.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,298.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 12.6 won from the previous session's close.

