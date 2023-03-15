Seoul stocks sharply rebound on eased U.S. banking, inflation woes

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks on Wednesday rebounded from the previous session's plunge, on eased concerns over the fallout from the collapse of U.S. banks, which jolted the global financial market this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 30.75 points, or 1.31 percent, to close at 2,379.72 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 438 million shares worth some 7.5 trillion won (US$5.7 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 713 to 183.

Institutions bought a net 293 billion won, while foreigners sold 81 billion won and retail investors offloaded 247 billion won.

Stocks came off to a solid start, joining stock rallies in major markets.

On Tuesday, the key stock index closed down nearly 3 percent, the biggest daily loss this year, amid lingering uncertainties about the fallout from the collapse of two U.S. banks.

U.S. stocks rebounded from their trough Tuesday (local time) as banking shares rallied.

Also, U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February in line with market forecasts, which provided support to the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its key rate by a quarter percentage point.

The Fed's rate-setting meeting is scheduled for next week.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent to 59,800 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.47 percent to 79,100 won.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor grew 1.93 percent to 174,300 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia jumped 4.33 percent to 79,600 won after unveiling the design of its new all-electric SUV.

Chemical giant LG Chem gained 2.27 percent to 721,000 won, and battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution increased 3.1 percent to 565,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,303.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.4 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr

(END)