(6th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan

19:14 March 16, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's announcement on GSOMIA; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah

TOKYO, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday he agreed to "completely normalize" a military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.

Yoon made the remark during a joint press conference, referring to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) that Seoul's previous administration threatened to suspend amid a bilateral dispute over wartime forced labor.

"I declared the complete normalization of GSOMIA at our summit a short while ago," Yoon said at the press conference held at the prime minister's residence. "I believe the two countries should be able to share information on North Korea's nuclear missile launches and trajectories, and respond to them."

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) salutes the national flag during an honor guard inspection prior to summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's residence in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. Yoon began a two-day trip to Japan to put strained relations back on track. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) salutes the national flag during an honor guard inspection prior to summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's residence in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. Yoon began a two-day trip to Japan to put strained relations back on track. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

