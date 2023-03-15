Defense ministry raided over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the defense ministry on Wednesday as part of an investigation into claims of a fortune teller's alleged involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the ministry headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district to seize evidence, including vehicle entry records, officials said.

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier filed a complaint for libel charges against several people, including Kim Jong-dae, a former lawmaker of the minor progressive Justice Party, who alleged the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, made visits to the Army office inside the ministry compound.

The presidential office lodged an additional complaint against former defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan and two news outlets last month that claimed Cheongong, accompanied by the head of the presidential security service, visited the Army office as well as the Army chief's official residence.

After winning the March 9 presidential election last year, Yoon carried out his campaign promise and relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan, central Seoul.

The former foreign minister's residence in Hannam-dong has also been transformed into a new presidential residence. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee moved into the new residence in November.

