SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon dismisses possibility of forced labor issue reigniting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to set up world's largest semiconductor cluster in Yongin (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung to invest 300 tln won to build world's largest chip cluster (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to set mega semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to set up world's largest semiconductor cluster in Yongin (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea to build 15 industrial parks; Samsung to invest 300 tln won in Yongin (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Samsung to invest 300 tln won to build world's largest chip cluster in Yongin (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon reassures Japan, S. Korea will not 'exercise right to indemnity' on forced labor issue (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says tech industry is key security asset, important to livelihood issue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon declares plan to make S. Korea attractive for investments; world's largest chip cluster to be built (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- World's largest semiconductor cluster to be built in Yongin (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon to restore economic ties during Japan trip (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea sets out 300 tln-won plan to build world's largest system chip cluster (Korea Herald)

-- More North Korean defectors pursue entrepreneurship for better life (Korea Times)

(END)