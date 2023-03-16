Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 March 16, 2023

March 17

1950 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Sweden.

1964 -- Korean Air Lines Co. begins service between Seoul and Osaka, Japan.

2002 -- Twenty-five North Koreans who sought asylum at the Spanish Embassy in Beijing arrive in South Korea via Manila, the Philippines.

2005 -- South Korea says it will not tolerate Japan challenging its territorial sovereignty or distorting their shared history.

2007 -- The top U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea will soon be able to withdraw all of its frozen assets from a Macao bank under U.S. restrictions.

2009 -- South Korea condemns Yemen terrorists over a bombing that killed four South Korean tourists.

2013 -- Rival parties agree to pass President Park Geun-hye's government restructuring plan, ending the political standoff that had left the newly launched administration in limbo since its inauguration in February.

2018 -- Para Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun earns South Korea's first gold at a Winter Paralympic Games after finishing first in the men's 7.5-kilometer sitting cross-country skiing event at PyeongChang 2018.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK