March 17



1950 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Sweden.



1964 -- Korean Air Lines Co. begins service between Seoul and Osaka, Japan.



2002 -- Twenty-five North Koreans who sought asylum at the Spanish Embassy in Beijing arrive in South Korea via Manila, the Philippines.



2005 -- South Korea says it will not tolerate Japan challenging its territorial sovereignty or distorting their shared history.



2007 -- The top U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea will soon be able to withdraw all of its frozen assets from a Macao bank under U.S. restrictions.



2009 -- South Korea condemns Yemen terrorists over a bombing that killed four South Korean tourists.



2013 -- Rival parties agree to pass President Park Geun-hye's government restructuring plan, ending the political standoff that had left the newly launched administration in limbo since its inauguration in February.



2018 -- Para Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun earns South Korea's first gold at a Winter Paralympic Games after finishing first in the men's 7.5-kilometer sitting cross-country skiing event at PyeongChang 2018.

(END)