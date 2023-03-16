Yoon orders complementary measure on proposed longer workweek

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to take a complementary measure on a proposed longer workweek, a senior presidential official said Thursday, amid backlash from young people who complain it could deteriorate their work-life balance.
The government has proposed a revision allowing the legal cap on weekly work hours to be raised to 69 hours from 52 hours on the condition that the total work hours in a month or longer periods do not exceed the limit in the current 52-hour workweek system.
But young people voiced objection due to fears it could force them to overwork.
"President Yoon recognizes that it is impossible to work more than 60 hours a week even if (a person) works overtime," Ahn Sang-hoon, senior presidential secretary for social affairs, told reporters.
The government will come up with a complementary measure on the proposed workweek while carefully listening to the voices of MZ workers, non-union members and workers at small and medium-sized firms, Ahn said, using a Korean portmanteau for millennials and Gen Z.
The proposed revision came as businesses complained of difficulties in meeting deadlines due to the 52-hour workweek.
It is undergoing a public review before being sent to the National Assembly for approval in June-July.
