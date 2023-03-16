Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM-police officers

PM calls for new police officers to root out violence at schools, construction sites

15:05 March 16, 2023

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Thursday for newly commissioned police officers to root out violence at schools and construction sites.

"No one can be an exception to the establishment of law and order," Han told a joint commissioning ceremony for police lieutenants and inspectors.

"In particular, violence at construction sites, school violence, and crimes against children and adolescents must be eradicated," Han said.

Han also urged them to make efforts to protect vulnerable people by cracking down on rental scams, phishing frauds, drug crimes and stalking.

"Protecting the safety of the people is the first mission that should be prioritized," Han said.

view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, on the podium) salutes during a joint commissioning ceremony for new police officers at the Korea National Police University in Asan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C, on the podium) salutes during a joint commissioning ceremony for new police officers at the Korea National Police University in Asan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK