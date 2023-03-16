SpaceX sets up subsidiary in S. Korea for Starlink service

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. space firm SpaceX has set up a subsidiary in Seoul to launch satellite internet services using Starlink here, industry sources said Thursday.

SpaceX established Starlink Korea LLC on March 8, and Lauren Ashley Dreyer, SpaceX's senior director of Starlink business operations, has been appointed as representative, according to the sources.

In January, the space firm owned by Elon Musk applied for business registration with the South Korean government, as it seeks to launch Starlink in the country in the second quarter of this year.

The registration process yet to be wrapped up, and Seoul's science ministry is supposed to complete its qualification review within 30 days of a corporate registration, the sources said.



view larger image This UPI file photo shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 with 53 Starlink satellites launching from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida on April 21, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)