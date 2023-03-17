Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO

POSCO to relocate its headquarters to industrial city of Pohang

11:06 March 17, 2023

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of POSCO Holdings Inc. approved a proposal Friday to relocate the headquarters of the country's top steelmaker.

Last month, the company's board of directors proposed the relocation of its headquarters to Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

In 2022, the steelmaker transformed into a holding company, and faced backlash from citizens in Pohang as it decided to locate its headquarters in Seoul.

POSCO's steel mills and other major facilities are located in the regional city.

view larger image POSCO to relocate its headquarters to industrial city of Pohang - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK