OCI 92,400 0
HMM 20,400 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 41,100 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 54,700 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 139,700 DN 2,300
KorZinc 527,000 DN 8,000
DongkukStlMill 12,000 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,440 UP 28
Hyundai M&F INS 34,550 UP 400
LX INT 29,300 UP 700
KCC 216,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 62,000 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 90,500 DN 400
Daewoong 14,850 UP 220
SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 80
POSCO CHEMICAL 252,500 DN 17,000
TaekwangInd 714,000 DN 6,000
KAL 22,700 UP 350
Nongshim 363,000 UP 13,500
Boryung 8,300 UP 190
SGBC 49,600 DN 2,700
Shinsegae 206,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 700
Ottogi 432,000 UP 500
GS Retail 26,700 DN 650
HyundaiEng&Const 36,200 DN 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,850 UP 100
Hanwha 25,100 UP 200
DL 51,300 DN 400
KIA CORP. 80,200 UP 1,100
SK hynix 84,000 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 555,000 DN 8,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,710 DN 140
CJ 95,600 UP 300
DB HiTek 48,300 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,800 UP 3,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 UP 650
LIG Nex1 69,200 UP 800
Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 550
