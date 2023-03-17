Yoon tells Korean, Japanese students they are two nations' future

By Lee Haye-ah

TOKYO, March 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Keio University in Tokyo on Friday, and told a gathering of Japanese and South Korean students they are the two nations' future.

Yoon spoke to the students during a two-day visit to Tokyo, where he held a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the previous day and discussed ways to improve the bilateral relationship badly frayed over historical disputes.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a trip to Japan, gives a special lecture at Keio University in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I believe it is extremely important that South Korea and Japan, which share universal values, work together to improve and develop the bilateral relationship for the two countries' common interests, and for world peace and prosperity," Yoon said before some 170 students.

"The two countries' development is especially important for all of you young people, who are the future generation," he said, adding he and Kishida will do their best to help the two countries' young people actively engage with each other.

Yoon said if Japanese and Korean youths engage and cooperate with each other freely and energetically, it will not be long before the two nations see the synergy effect from the trust and friendship between young generations.

"I want to stress that you, the future generation, are the future of South Korea and Japan," he said. "I look forward to all of you actively communicating with the young people of South Korea with the future in mind."



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C), who is on a trip to Japan, greets students during a visit to Keio University in Tokyo to give a special lecture on March 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

