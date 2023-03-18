S. Korean FM says wartime sexual slavery, Dokdo not discussed in Yoon-Kishida summit

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday issues concerning wartime sexual slavery by Japan and the easternmost South Korean islets of Dokdo were not discussed as agenda items during the recent summit between the South Korean and Japanese leaders.

"Issues on Dokdo or comfort women have not been discussed as agenda items," the foreign minister said during his appearance on a KBS news program, referring to the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan's Kyodo News reported earlier that during the summit, Kishida requested South Korea's faithful implementation of the two countries' 2015 agreement on resolving issues on Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II, euphemistically called comfort women.

Park responded "It's inappropriate to disclose content of a summit in details" when the news presenter asked whether his wording means Kishida brought up the issue on his own.



view larger image Foreign Minister Park Jin (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)