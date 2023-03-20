Seoul shares down late Mon. morning amid banking sector instability

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning on fears about a deepening crisis in the global banking sector despite UBS' deal to buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stem the spread of turmoil following the recent collapse of American lenders.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,390.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly higher and had moved within a tight range on news the previous day that Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, has agreed to buy troubled Credit Suisse in an emergency rescue deal engineered by its government.

The move is in line with global policymakers' effort to ease growing strains in the financial system following the failure of Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past two weeks.

In Seoul, tech shares lost ground to lead the downturn of the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.47 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.6 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 1.45 percent, and Samsung SDI went down 0.83 percent. LG Chem tumbled 1.85 percent.

Carmakers lost ground, with top automaker Hyundai Motor inching down 0.28 percent and its affiliate Kia skidding 1.62 percent.

But bio shares rose. Samsung Biologics added 0.5 percent, and Celltrion grew 0.77 percent.

Platform operators also went up. Internet giant Naver surged 2.02 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, advanced 1.66 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,307.40 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.2 won from the previous session's close.

