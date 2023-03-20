Go to Contents
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use

14:29 March 20, 2023

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in is scheduled to appear before police later this week for questioning over allegations of illegal drug use, police officials said Monday.

The actor, who tested positive for four banned substances -- propofol, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine -- in a recent forensic drug test, will undergo questioning Friday as a criminal suspect at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, they said.

The police investigation began after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that Yoo's prescription purchases for propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021.

view larger image Actor Yoo Ah-in (Yonhap)

Actor Yoo Ah-in (Yonhap)

