Volunteer fighter accused of unauthorized entry to Ukraine punches YouTuber after hearing

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber known for entering Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion, punched another Youtuber on Monday after attending a court hearing for the unauthorized entry.

The clash happened in the hallway outside a courtroom of the Seoul Central District Court when the other YouTuber, whose identity was withheld, hurled accusations that Rhee failed to repay debts and demanded an apology.

Rhee cursed at the other YouTuber and punched him once in the face.

The other YouTuber immediately reported the incident to the police.

Both have previously made various allegations against each other on their respective channels.

Last May, Rhee returned home after serving as a volunteer fighter in Ukraine for three months, violating a travel ban to the region.

Since February last year, the South Korean government has banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine.

During the court hearing Monday, Rhee admitted to the charges of violating passport laws.



view larger image Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on March 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)