S. Korean forward thrilled with chance to pick legend's brains

PAJU, South Korea, March 20 (Yonhap) -- As football coaches go, there may be few better for strikers to learn from than Jurgen Klinsmann, the new bench boss for the South Korean men's national team.

Klinsmann was one of the greatest players of his generation, a striker who led West Germany to the 1990 FIFA World Cup title and who later became the first player to score at least three goals at three consecutive World Cups.



view larger image South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung speaks to reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 km northwest of Seoul, before a training session on March 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung, 25, hadn't even been born when Klinsmann was giving opposing defenders fits. But Cho has seen YouTube highlights of his head coach from his playing days and came away duly impressed.

"He was such a great finisher around the goal, and as a forward myself, I think there's a lot that I can learn from him," Cho told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 km northwest of Seoul, on Monday. Klinsmann opened his first training camp with South Korea earlier in the day in preparation for friendlies against Colombia on Friday and Uruguay on March 28.

"Whenever I report to the national team, my mindset is to try to learn as much as I can," Cho added. "I want to soak up all the information and tips I can get while I am here."

Cho rose to stardom during last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He headed in two goals in South Korea's 3-2 loss to Ghana during the group stage, a performance that instantly made him a target for several European clubs. Cho became the first South Korean to score at least twice in a World Cup match.



Cho ultimately stayed put with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in K League 1 and will be eyeing a transfer in the summer window.

For now, though, Cho wants to make a strong impression on Klinsmann and his new staff.

"If I have a chance to play this month, I want to show the new coach everything I have," Cho said. "I want to capitalize on my strengths and help the team win."

