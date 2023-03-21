S. Korean startup Innospace announces successful test launch of space vehicle HANBIT-TLV

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Innospace, a South Korean space startup, said Tuesday its suborbital test launch vehicle, HANBIT-TLV, has made a successful flight, marking the country's first civilian-made space rocket.

The 8.4-ton thrust single stage hybrid rocket was fired from the Alcantara Space Center in northern Brazil at 2:52 p.m. Sunday (local time), or 2:52 a.m. Monday (Korean time), according to the company.

Its engine combusted for 106 seconds and flew for 4 minutes and 33 seconds before falling into Brazilian waters.

Although the engine combustion had been originally planned to last for 118 seconds, Innospace said the engine worked properly and maintained a steady thrust during the flight.



view larger image This photo provided by Innospace shows HANBIT-TLV blasting off from the Alcantara Space Center in northern Brazil on March 19, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company also said Brazil's inertial navigation system, called SISNAV, being carried onboard as a payload of HANBIT-TLV, functioned properly.

Innospace had attempted to launch HANBIT-TLV since December last year but had postponed it several times due to weather conditions and technical errors.

The HANBIT-TLV, the first civilian small satellite launcher in South Korea, is a test project to validate the first stage engine of HANBIT-Nano, a commercial rocket for small satellites capable of carrying a 50-kilogram payload.

Last year, Innospace signed an agreement with the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology to launch SISNAV with HANBIT-TLV.



As it succeeded in test-firing HANBIT-TLV, Innospace said it became South Korea's first private launch service provider, analogous to the Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as Space X in the United States.

The South Korean government has also led aerospace projects, including the most recent one that sent the 200-ton rocket Nuri into space in June 2022, carrying a 162.5-kilogram performance verification satellite.

"The success of HANBIT-TLV shows Innospace is capable of launching a space rocket and paves the way for us to tap into the global launch service market," Kim Soo-jong, CEO of Innospace, said in comments provided by the company. "Innospace will keep carrying out research and development on the field, and make constant efforts to become a stable launch service provider."

