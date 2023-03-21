Japanese animation 'Suzume' tops 2 mln admissions in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "Suzume" has garnered over 2 million admissions in the first 13 days of its release in South Korea, its local distributor said Tuesday.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation surpassed 2 million admissions at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Media Castle said.

It became the second movie released this year that has exceeded the 2-million mark following another Japanese animation, "The First Slam Dunk."

"Suzume" has stayed on top of the local box office since it hit local theaters on March 8.

It is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close magical doors that are releasing disasters all over Japan.



view larger image A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by the multiplex operator Showbox (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

