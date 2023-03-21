Seoul to create floating swimming pools, marina facilities on Han River

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will create floating swimming pools along the Han River by 2026, along with marina facilities equipped with restaurants, a concert hall and a sunset observation platform, the mayor has said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled the plan to create the Han River Art Pier after touring the Harbour Baths in Copenhagen's Islands Brygge on Sunday, a recreational bathing facility along the city's waterfront.

Oh was in the Danish capital as part of his four-nation trip that also included London and Dublin.

The Art Pier project aims to expand docking facilities for leisure boats and crafts and help provide recreational and cultural activities along the river throughout the four seasons.

Under the plan, an overwater building with a combined floor space of 5,000 square meters will be built at the Han River's Ichon Park in central Seoul on a budget of 30 billion won (US$23 million).

The building will house a variety of cultural and recreational facilities, including a docking facility for boats, exhibition and concert halls, restaurants, a sunset observation platform and a swimming facility.

The swimming facility spanning some 900 square meters, in particular, will comprise a floating swimming pool, a children's pool and a heated swimming pool using water from the Han River.

The city plans to conduct a feasibility test this year with a goal of opening the Art Pier by 2026.

Over the long-run, the city plans to expand such marina facilities to other waterfront places along the Han River to turn them into touristic landmarks, city officials said.



view larger image This image provided by the city government of Seoul shows a bird's-eye view of the envisioned Art Pier to be created along the Han River. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

