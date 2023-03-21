Samsung expands energy-saving Bespoke home products

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled more energy efficient and AI-powered high-end household appliances for this year, seeking to take its standard for smart home life to another level.

The South Korean tech giant showcased the latest line of luxury home devices, Bespoke Life, which is an upgraded version of Bespoke Home, with better personalized and customizable appliances powered by the home automation SmartThings application.

The company said its existing Bespoke lineup will be expanded to 27 products in total by the second half and all of them will be wifi-enabled. It also added a new color option of sage green.

"While the global economy is in bad shape, we are trying to ride out the challenges with new energy saving technologies," Han Jong-hee, vice chair and co-CEO at Samsung, said during a media event in Myeongdong, central Seoul.

"Home appliances are a necessity for everyday life, and I don't think economic activities are as frozen as the market thinks," he said, adding he expects the situation "to improve in the latter half."

Samsung, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of electronic devices, said it is now offering 57 models of household products that can save extra energy, compared with products with the highest energy rating.

When used on SmartThing's AI Energy Mode, the new Bespoke appliances can save an additional 70 percent of energy, it said.

Samsung also launched a washer fitted with the specialized washing cycle that reduces microplastic pollution in South Korea.

The South Korean tech giant has been collaborating with American outdoor clothing and gear brand Patagonia for years to make less of an environmental footprint on Earth by reducing the release of microplastics from clothing. Microplastics are blamed for polluting oceans and endangering marine life and natural habitats.

Samsung's fourth-quarter operating profit plunged nearly 70 percent from a year ago, as the global economic slowdown hurt the sales of electronic devices and semiconductors that power them.



view larger image Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee speaks during an event day for Bespoke Life in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on March 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)