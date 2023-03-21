The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea-Japan relations must leave past behind

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan must leave the past behind and move forward, as he faces a growing backlash at home over a recent summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Korea-Japan relations must move beyond the past," Yoon told a Cabinet meeting. "Korea-Japan relations can and must be a win-win relationship that works together and gains more together."



S. Korea informs Japan of decision to fully restore bilateral military information-sharing deal

SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday informed Japan of its decision to fully restore a military intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo, the foreign ministry said, as part of efforts to thaw long-frozen bilateral ties.

South Korea sent an official letter to Japan earlier in the day via diplomatic channels informing of its decision to rescind its suspension of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the ministry said.



Apple launches Apple Pay in S. Korea

SEOUL -- U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. on Tuesday launched its mobile payment service Apple Pay in South Korea.

"Apple Pay is available from today in South Korea," Duncan Olby, who is in charge of Apple Pay and Wallet services outside America, said in a press conference in Seoul. "Users can add their credit and debit cards on Wallet for their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac."



S. Korea decides to lower emission reduction target for industrial sector

SEOUL -- South Korea decided to lower the greenhouse gas reduction target for the industrial sector, while maintaining the overall target to reduce total emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 2018 levels, a presidential commission said Tuesday.

Under the adjusted target by sectors, the industrial sector will be required to cut its emissions by 11.4 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, compared with the previous reduction target of 14.5 percent, the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth said in a statement.



S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials

SEOUL -- The South Korean government announced a ban Tuesday on the export via a third country of dozens of materials that can be used for North Korea's satellite development.

The move is aimed at prohibiting the secretive nuclear-armed nation from circumventing U.N. Security Council sanctions, as Pyongyang said it plans to put what it claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in spring.



Seoul shares up late Tues. morning on eased woes over global banking system

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning as concerns over a global banking sector crisis have somewhat eased following UBS' deal to buy Credit Suisse.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 15.49 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,394.69 as of 11:20 a.m.



Seoul to create floating swimming pools, marina facilities on Han River

COPENHAGEN -- The Seoul city government will create floating swimming pools along the Han River by 2026, along with marina facilities equipped with restaurants, a concert hall and a sunset observation platform, the mayor has said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled the plan to create the Han River Art Pier after touring the Harbour Baths in Copenhagen's Islands Brygge on Sunday, a recreational bathing facility along the city's waterfront.



BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Solo' music video hits record high 900 mln YouTube views

SEOUL -- The music video for "Solo," an individual single from Jennie, a member of popular girl group BLACKPINK, topped 900 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, a first for any female K-pop solo artist.

The video hit the milestone four years and four months after it was uploaded, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.

