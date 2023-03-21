Smiles all around in S. Korean training camp for friendlies

By Yoo Jee-ho

PAJU, South Korea, March 21 (Yonhap) -- With a new head coach in charge, the mood at training camp for the South Korean men's national football team has been decidedly light this week, as the Taegeuk Warriors gear up for friendly matches later this month.



view larger image South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (C) speaks with forward Son Heung-min before a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on March 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

Tuesday was Day 2 of camp for the first iteration of the national team under Jurgen Klinsmann, the German legend appointed as South Korea's bench boss at the end of February. South Korea will face Colombia on Friday in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in Klinsmann's debut here, and will host Uruguay next Tuesday in the capital city.

In his media scrum before his training session Monday afternoon, Klinsmann said he wanted his players to have fun and "have a smile on their face when they play football." Two days in, the coach has lived up to those words, judging by the vibe on the practice pitch.



view larger image South Korean players jog to prepare for a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on March 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

After a stretching session Monday, Klinsmann allowed players to do as they pleased. They split into groups to work on their passing and shooting.

For Tuesday, with only the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media, Klinsmann once again shared laughs with his players and staff.



view larger image South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (2nd from R) addresses his team before a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on March 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min had his first session with Klinsmann on Tuesday, after arriving in South Korea late the previous day. Earlier Tuesday, Son spoke of a "special" opportunity to play for a former Tottenham legend in Klinsmann, and it showed on Son's seemingly permanent smile on his face.

Klinsmann once called himself "a big fan" of Son.

South Korea will have one more session at the NFC on Wednesday before traveling to Ulsan in the afternoon.

view larger image South Korean midfielder Son Heung-min (L) listens to head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (C) before a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on March 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

