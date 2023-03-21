S. Korean, U.S. Air Force chiefs discuss regional security

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. Air Force officials had discussions on regional security and bilateral defense cooperation during a session held at a military base south of Seoul earlier this week, officials here said Tuesday.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa met with U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at the base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday. It marked the first visit to Korea by a U.S. Air Force secretary in five years.

The two sides exchanged views on North Korea's recent military provocations and the overall security landscape on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the officials.

Jung officially invited Kendall to attend a major defense exhibition, called ADEX 2023, slated to take place in October here.

Before their talks, they visited the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at the air base to encourage South Korean and U.S. troops engaging in the combined 11-day Freedom Shield exercise set to conclude Thursday.

Kendall wrapped up his two-day visit here on Monday.



view larger image This photo, released by the South Korean Air Force, shows Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa speaking with U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at an air base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 19, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

