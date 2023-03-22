25 police officers disciplined since 2021 for leaking official secrets

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- As many as 25 police officers have been disciplined over the past two years for leaking crackdown information or investigation data to the outside, a National Police Agency document said Wednesday.

According to the document obtained and released by a ruling party lawmaker, 24 of them were given a heavy punishment, including dismissals, with the remaining one subject to a light punishment.

It said 16 officers were disciplined for leaking investigation data and seven others were caught leaking crackdown information and other official secrets.

The document also found that the number of police officers disciplined from January 2021 to last month for receiving money and entertainment in violation of the improper solicitation and graft act reached 12.



view larger image The National Police Agency (Yonhap)

