Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Andorra #tax

S. Korea, Andorra agree on double-tax avoidance pact

10:00 March 24, 2023

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday it has initialed a double-taxation prevention pact with the European microstate of Andorra, in a move that could boost bilateral economic cooperation.

The pact allows countries to avoid taxing the same income twice and helps ease the tax burden on companies doing business in the other country.

The agreement is set to take effect after a formal signing and parliamentary ratification in both countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The treaty with Andorra, once implemented, would become the 95th of its kind for Asia's No. 4 economy. South Korea will also become the first Asian nation to have a double-tax avoidance pact with Andorra.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK