TWICE's LA concert tickets sold out

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Twice has sold out tickets for an upcoming concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which will be part of its fifth world tour titled "Ready to Be," its agency JYP Entertainment said Friday.

The global tour is slated to kick off April 15-16 in Seoul and head to Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka and Tokyo before hopping to North America with gigs in Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and New York, and winding down on July 9 in Atlanta.

Tickets slated for May 10 at SoFi Stadium, with a maximum capacity of 50,000 seats, have already sold out, making TWICE the first K-pop girl group to set the record at the stadium, according to JYP Entertainment. In 2021, K-pop boy band BTS sold out four shows at the venue.

In 2021, the nine-piece group sold out tickets for seven U.S. concerts as part of its fourth world tour.

The band's 12th EP, "Ready to Be," released March 10, ranked No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart Monday.



