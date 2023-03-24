Hyundai Motor sets up Thai branch to compete with Japanese rivals

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it has set up a branch in Thailand to gain a share in the local market dominated by Japanese carmakers.

Hyundai has recently established Hyundai Mobility Thailand and will begin its operations on April 1, a company official said over the phone.

The Thai branch will be in charge of Hyundai Motor's vehicle sales, marketing and after-sales services. It may consider building a local production facility depending on market demand, he said.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs has shipped a small number of models, such as vans, to the Southeast Asian country due to high import tariffs and other reasons.

Hyundai launched the multipurpose vehicle Stargazer at the Bangkok International Motor Show held from March 23-April 2 while planning to launch the compact Creta SUV in the second quarter.

The company also displayed the all-electric IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 models in the motor show.

In Southeast Asia, Hyundai also has branches in Indonesia and the Philippines.

view larger image This photo taken March 22, 2023, and provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-electric IONIQ 5 (L) and other models on display ahead of the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show at the IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok from March 23 to April 2. (Yonhap)



