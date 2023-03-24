Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
March 20 -- N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
21 -- S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials
22 -- N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization
23 -- S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs
24 -- N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA
Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
