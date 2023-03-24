Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 March 24, 2023

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 20 -- N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA

21 -- S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials

22 -- N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea warns against U.S. push for complete denuclearization

23 -- S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs

24 -- N. Korea tests 'underwater nuclear attack drone,' cruise missiles for nuclear warhead: KCNA

Yoon vows to make N. Korea pay for reckless provocations
