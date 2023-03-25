GM's Trax Crossover preorders top 6,000 in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The Trax Crossover by General Motors Co. (GM) has received more than 6,000 preorders in South Korea after its debut earlier this week, industry sources said Saturday.

The preorders that began Wednesday here are expected to top 10,000 early next week, they said.

GM plans to fully operate its Korean plant in Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, until the second quarter to meet rising global demand for the Trax Crossover.

Last month, GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of GM, started production of the new model at the Changwon plant and the first shipment of about 6,000 units was shipped to the United States.

It sells at 21 million won (US$16,000), with the prices going up to 27 million won, depending on options.

GM Korea currently churns out three models, including the Trailblazer and the GM Buick brand's Envista crossover, which are being assembled in the Bupyeong plant. The Trax Crossover and the Trailblazer are for domestic sales and exports, while the Envista crossover is not for the local market.

For the whole of 2022, GM Korea's vehicle sales rose 12 percent to 264,875 units from 237,044 a year earlier.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by GM Korea shows the Trax Crossover. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

