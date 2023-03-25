N. Korea holds general meeting of Olympic Committee

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has held a general meeting of its Olympic Committee to discuss plans for this year, vowing to win more medals in international competitions, its state media said Saturday, after the country was reinstated for the Olympic Games.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said high-ranking officials attended the meeting on Friday to discuss ways to win more medals in global-scale competitions and to tackle anti-doping issues.

With the turn of the year, the North has become free from the International Olympic Committee's ban for the Olympic Games.

North Korea had been banned from the Olympic Games until the end of 2022 for boycotting the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Pyongyang may participate in the Asian Games, set to be held in September in Hangzhou, China, as well as the Olympic Games, slated for July 2024 in Paris.

The North also has been stepping up anti-doping discussions, most likely to evade further hurdles in participating in global sports events.

In October 2021, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) penalized Pyongyang for not meeting the global anti-doping standards.



view larger image This undated file photo shows North Korea's general assembly meeting of its Olympic Committee in 2022. (Yonhap)

