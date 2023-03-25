Arrest warrant request for son of former Gyeonggi gov. dismissed

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean court on Saturday dismissed a police request to issue an arrest warrant for the eldest son of a former Gyeonggi governor accused of taking illegal drugs.

The Suwon District Court rejected the request to arrest him, stating it was "difficult to recognize the need for detention based on the materials submitted to date."

The 32-year-old son of Nam Kyung-pil, the former governor of Gyeonggi Province, has been detained for allegedly taking methamphetamine at an apartment in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday.

One of his family members called the police, saying he was suspected of having taken drugs.

When taking him into custody, the police reportedly found several syringes that appeared to have been used to inject drugs. They were later tested and found to contain methamphetamine.

kokobj@yna.co.kr

(END)