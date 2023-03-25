Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Cha Jun-hwan captured a historic silver medal at the figure skating world championships Saturday, becoming the first South Korean man to reach the podium at the annual competition.

Cha finished with a new personal-best 296.03 points in the men's singles at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Shoma Uno of Japan won his second straight world title with 301.14 points.

Ilia Malinin of the United States finished third with 288.44 points.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea performs during the men's singles free skate at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Cha earned 196.39 points, also a new career high, with a clean free skate Saturday. He had ranked third in Thursday's short program with a personal-best 99.64 points.

Cha, 21, is the first male from South Korea to win a world championships medal. His previous best finish at this competition was 10th in 2021.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea reacts after completing his free skate program at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

On Friday in Saitama, Lee Hae-in grabbed silver in the women's singles to become the first South Korean since Kim Yu-na in 2013 to stand on the world championships podium.

Cha was the only South Korean skater in the men's singles this year. By finishing in the top two, Cha has secured three entries for South Korea at next year's world championships in Montreal.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea (C) celebrates with his coaches, Brian Orser (L) and Chi Hyun-jung, after finishing his free skate in the men's singles competition at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

