Senior police official recommended as National Office of Investigation chief: sources

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- A senior police official has been recommended as the new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide, informed sources said Sunday.

The National Police Agency recently recommended Woo Jong-soo, commissioner general of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police, to President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the sources. The presidential office is expected to announce his appointment Monday.

Having entered police service in 1999, Woo has served in various key positions, including the head of the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul and the investigation bureau chief at the Seoul Metropolitan Police.

Last month, Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer appointed to head the National Office of Investigation, stepped down, just a day ahead of assuming his post, amid a bullying controversy involving his son at school.



view larger image This file photo shows Woo Jong-soo, commissioner general of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police. (Yonhap)



(END)