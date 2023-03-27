Go to Contents
One of two Kazakhstanis who fled Incheon Int'l Airport nabbed

10:58 March 27, 2023

INCHEON, March 27 (Yonhap) -- One of two Kazakhstanis who fled from Incheon International Airport after being denied entry into the country has been arrested, officials said Monday.

The two, aged 21 and 18, climbed over a fence near a runway of the airport at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday while waiting for a repatriation flight, according to the airport police.

The 21-year-old was arrested in the central city of Daejeon, 140 km south of Seoul, Sunday night, they said.

Police said they are chasing the other man.

They had been waiting for the flight to be sent back home after being denied entry into the country for unspecified reasons.

view larger image This photo, provided by Incheon International Airport Corp., shows the airport, 49 kilometers west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

