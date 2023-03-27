Ruling party appoints new chiefs of party's think tank, policy committee

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Soo-young was appointed the new head of the Yeouido Institute, the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) think tank, on Monday as the party fills key posts after Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected new leader earlier this month.

The party also endorsed the appointment of three-term lawmaker Park Dae-chul as chief policymaker.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office said it will establish a new "hotline" between Lee Kwan-sup, senior presidential secretary for policy planning, and the new chief policymaker of the PPP to facilitate policy coordination.



view larger image Rep. Park Soo-young of the ruling People Power Party speaks at a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 1, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)