SK chief's estranged wife sues his new partner for compensation

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, who has been in divorce proceedings with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, launched a lawsuit against Chey's cohabitant Monday for a large amount of compensation money, judicial officials said.

Roh's side filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Family Court, demanding a solatium of 3 billion won (US$2.3 million) from Kim Hee-young, the SK chief's new partner who is now serving as the chair of T&C Foundation, according to the officials.



Chey, who runs South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo, married in 1988 and have three children.

But Chey confessed to his relationship with Kim in 2015 and filed for a divorce settlement against Roh in 2017.

Roh initially opposed a divorce but filed a counter claim, demanding alimony of 300 million won and 50 percent of Chey's stake in SK Inc., a holding company of SK Group. Chey owns 12.97 million shares in SK Inc., or 17.5 percent.

Last December, the Seoul Family Court approved their divorce and ordered the SK chair to pay 66.5 billion won in property division and an alimony of 100 million won.

But both sides appealed the ruling, and the appeal hearing is scheduled to begin at the Seoul High Court.

