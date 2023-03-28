S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth amid eased curbs

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to over 12,000 on Tuesday to report on-week growth for eight days in a row amid the relaxation of most antivirus restrictions to regain pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 12,129 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,785,589, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's figure is up from the previous day's 4,204 cases and also marks a slight growth from 12,013 cases logged a week earlier. Daily counts have logged an on-week growth since March 21.

The KDCA reported eight COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 34,231.

The number of critically ill patients came to 151, compared with the previous day's 153.

The country has moved to lift antivirus restrictions in line with the stable virus situation despite some fluctuations in daily infections.

Last week, South Korea removed the mask mandate on public transportation around two months after the removal of mask-wearing rules for most indoor spaces in a major step toward the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The mask-wearing policy still applies to high-risk places like hospitals and pharmacies.

The government is also considering the reduction of the mandatory self-quarantine period for patients from seven days to five, with the possible adjustment to be announced around Wednesday, according to KDCA officials.

view larger image This file photo shows a person without a mask getting on a bus in Seoul on March 20, 2023, as the government lifted the mask mandate on public transportation.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)