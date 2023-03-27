Go to Contents
Japanese animation 'Suzume' tops 3 mln admissions in S. Korea

20:56 March 27, 2023

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "Suzume" has garnered over 3 million admissions less than three weeks after its release in South Korea, box office data showed Monday.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation surpassed 3 million admissions at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the data from Korea Box Office Information System. The film hit local theaters on March 8.

In a video message to local fans, Shinkai said he will visit South Korea again. During his trip to Seoul early this month, he promised to return if the film exceeds the 3-million mark. He is expected to visit from April 27-30.

"Suzume" is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close magical doors that are releasing disasters all over Japan.

view larger image A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by multiplex operator Showbox. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by multiplex operator Showbox. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


