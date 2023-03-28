(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 28)

Politics in quagmire

Parties need to refrain from life-or-death skirmish



The National Assembly is largely tasked with coordinating differing opinions to resolve social conflicts. Contrary to this expectation, however, the nation's leading legislative body has long been the object of public cynicism for locking horns over major pending issues.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), which dominates the 299-seat Assembly with 169 members, cannot deflect criticism for having unilaterally handled significant social agendas at its discretion. The ruling People Power Party (PPP), for its part, has also been disparaged for its inability to lead the opposition party toward negotiation and compromise.

What is more worrying is that such extreme confrontation shows no signs of abating and will likely deepen ahead of the general election slated for April next year.

For starters, the DPK took the lead in passing a bill requiring the government to purchase rice from farmers to help stabilize market prices on Thursday. The DPK dealt with the bill unilaterally despite growing demand for debate over possible side effects in case of introducing the bill.

The bill, however, will likely face diverse barricades toward effectuation, as the presidential office is poised to take time and collect opinions from various sectors for the amendment. President Yoon Suk Yeol has often vowed to reject it. The DPK, however, is ready to press for its stance and adopt a new bill should the amendment be vetoed. This shows the parties have no intention of budging from their stances, putting the National Assembly on a fierce confrontational track again.

The Grain Management Act asks the government to buy rice directly from farmers should the harvest of the staple grain exceed 3 percent to 5 percent of the estimated demand or the rice prices fall 5 percent to 8 percent from a year earlier. Controversy has been brewing over the amendment with regard to its efficiency amid concerns over the chronic oversupply of rice, edged by declining consumption and prospects of a deteriorating governmental budget.

The DPK has been adding fuel to the already burning fire over the possibly deepening political scuffle. On the same day, the party passed another bill designed to boost the welfare and rights of nurses ― despite ferocious resistance from medical doctors. The bill should have been handled very cautiously in light of the sharply differing positions maintained by the relevant organizations. Without this, the conflict is expected to flare up further as the Korea Medical Association (KMA), a mouthpiece of medical doctors across the nation, has threatened to mobilize all possible measures to protest the possible passage of the bill.

The DPK also decided to table the controversial Broadcasting Act directly to the plenary session despite the PPP's protest over what it calls an attempt to put major broadcasters under its control. The DPK also bypassed the Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee headed by PPP Rep. Kim Do-eup for voting at a plenary session. A bill needs to be passed by the committee first to be voted at the plenary session. But should the bill remain pending at the committee for 60 days, it can be bypassed and be tabled directly at a plenary session.

What matters is that the unilateral passage of the disputed bills will burden the people. It is natural to collect opinions from various circles of society to reach a compromise on sensitive social issues covering relevant organizations and the government. For this, the National Assembly is supposed to mediate the parties and extract compromises.

Despite such dire need, however, it is deplorable that the National Assembly has largely failed to carry out its given responsibilities and roles. Rather, the Assembly has triggered fresh concerns, shouldering the people with extra brunt. It is worrying that the political parties will become more desperate to garner support with "populist" pledges as the election approaches. It is now time for voters to be more vigilant than ever before.

