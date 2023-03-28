BTS's Jimin tops Spotify's global chart with 'Like Crazy'

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Jimin of K-pop giant BTS has topped the world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart with his debut solo song, "Like Crazy."

The main track off his first official individual album, "Face," bagged No. 1 on the daily global chart for Sunday with about 6.01 million streams, two days after debuting at No. 2 on the day of its release.

In Japan, "Face" topped the latest Oricon weekly albums ranking by selling 225,000 copies, making him the first solo artist to top the ranking this year to date.

The six-track album also set the record for the biggest first-week sales by a soloist in Japan this year, his agency, BigHit Music said, quoting Oricon.

Jimin became the first K-pop soloist with an album selling over 1 million copies on the day of its release based on the Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of K-pop album sales, as "Face" sold 1,021,532 copies on the first day.

view larger image BTS' Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It also topped the iTunes' top albums charts in 63 regions around the world, while its main single, "Like Crazy," was the No. 1 song on the service's top songs charts in 111 regions Saturday.

