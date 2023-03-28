Go to Contents
Seoul shares up late Tue. morning on easing banking crisis

11:29 March 28, 2023

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Tuesday morning due to the eased banking crisis in the wake of tightening monetary policies in major economies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 9.36 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,418.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

The market has been bracing for a banking crisis sparked by unprecedented rate hikes in major economies.

Institutional buying led the KOSPI's advance.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.64 percent, and SK hynix gained 1.64 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor grew 0.17 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia swelling 0.79 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics lost 0.38 percent.

The local currency was trading hands at 1,297.35 won against the dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.15 won from the previous session's close.

