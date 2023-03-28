PM calls for utmost efforts to boost exports

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday urged South Korean diplomatic mission chiefs to make utmost efforts to help local firms increase exports and address supply chain disruptions.

Han made the remarks at a meeting with more than 160 senior diplomats who gathered in Seoul for an annual conference, Han's office said in a statement.

"Please do your best to boost exports," Han said. "Overseas missions should play a pivotal role in line with the government's all-out response system for exports."

Han's remarks came as South Korea's exports declined for a fifth consecutive month in February, hit by a global economic downturn.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have affected global supply chains in the fields of medicines, key minerals and energy, Han said.

"Overseas missions should serve as a key pillar of the 'early warning system' and serve as an advance guard for economic security," Han said.

Han also called on the diplomats to do their best to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.



