S. Korea approves plan to buy CH-47F Chinook helicopters

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea endorsed a defense project Tuesday to purchase an unspecified number of CH-47F Chinook helicopters to replace the Army's aging heavy-lift choppers, the state arms procurement agency said.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved a 1.49 trillion-won (US$1.15 billion) plan to acquire the helicopters, manufactured by the U.S. defense firm Boeing, through 2028, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

DAPA did not disclose the number of new helicopters to be purchased, but the country is expected to bring in some 20 CH-47Fs. The project is aimed at replacing CH-47D helicopters.

"With the timely replacement of aging heavy-lift utility helicopters through this project, (the new helicopters) will guarantee safe operations and greatly enhance capabilities in large-scale transport and response to disasters," DAPA said in a release.



view larger image This file photo, taken Sept. 21, 2022, shows a U.S. military Chinook heavy-lift helicopter being mobilized for combined river-crossing drills with South Korean troops in Yeoju, 62 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

