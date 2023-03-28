PPP leader discusses bilateral cooperation, N.K. with Chinese ambassador

SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Tuesday, and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on North Korea.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said during the meeting that relations between the two countries have made strides over the past 30 years, and called for further improving the bilateral cooperation in the economy and other issues.

Kim also expressed hope Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Seoul, noting Xi's remarks during a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in November that he will visit South Korea at the right time when the COVID-19 situation is stabilized.

Kim also called for a resumption of the trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan. The summit, which kicked off in 2008, has been suspended since 2019.

Kim asked China to play a "constructive" role to get North Korea back to the negotiating table.

North Korea has intensified its weapons tests in recent weeks in apparent protest of Seoul and Washington's expanded military exercises, which the regime views as rehearsals for an invasion.

Xing said China will work to cooperate with South Korea on various matters, including a possible resumption of the trilateral summit among Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo as the leaders of the two countries have agreed they are "inseparable" partners.



view larger image The ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (R) shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming for a photo during their meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

